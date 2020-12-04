The American judiciary would consider dropping the charges against Huawei’s finance director

Are we approaching an epilogue in the affair that sparked the war between the United States and Huawei? According to Wall Street Journal sources published Dec. 3, US prosecutors are negotiating with attorneys over Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, to drop the charges against her and the US back to China to let.

The first battle between Huawei and the United States

Meng Wanzhou was arrested on December 1, 2018, at the request of the US Department of Justice by Canadian authorities while passing through Vancouver. The trade war launched by Donald Trump against China had already begun, but the arrest of Meng Wanzhou immediately increased its scope. Since then, Huawei has been accused of all the evils targeted by the United States across the board, accusing it of wanting to spy on the world with its 5G technology.

We weren’t there in 2018. Huawei’s CFO is accused of circumventing US sanctions on Iran in order to continue selling in the country. The judiciary in particular has accused him of lying to the company’s banks about his ties to Iran and thus participating in the money laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars. China, Huawei and Meng Wanzhou have consistently denied these allegations, blaming Americans for a political decision motivated by a trade and technology war.

The US elections accelerate negotiations on Meng Wanzhou’s release

The question of the guilt of the Chinese company leader would be the focus of negotiations with American prosecutors. The exact outline of these talks is not yet known, but accelerated significantly in November. The judiciary would like Meng Wanzhou to provide a series of confessions against the gradual dropping of the charges. Meanwhile, and since December 2018, Meng Wanzhou, who is still trapped in her Vancouver home, has been fighting her lawyers to avoid extradition from Canada to the United States. She would also disagree if she found the allegations unfounded.

The US elections would explain the acceleration of negotiations, and the Trump administration hopes to resolve this issue by the end of the mandate. The Global Times, the daily newspaper that is very close to Chinese power, sees the Wanzhou case as a means by which the future Biden government could loosen relations between China and the United States.