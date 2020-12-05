iPhone 11 and touch problems: Apple is replacing the screen module for free

Apple ends the week with a free replacement program for the iPhone 11 screen module. The manufacturer states that a small number of devices are likely to stop responding to touch controls. According to Apple, the affected iPhone 11s were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

If your iPhone 11 is having problems with touch controls, you can go to this page. Enter the phone’s serial number and Apple will let you know if it’s part of the package that has the display module broken. To find out the iPhone serial number, navigate to Settings> General> About.

What to do if Apple confirms an on-screen problem with your iPhone There are three solutions:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Center. Book an appointment at an Apple Store. Contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in repair through the Apple Repair Center

Apple states that iPhone 11s with damage (especially to the screen) must be repaired to be eligible for the replacement program. Depending on the type of damage, the repair is chargeable.

In addition, Apple states that only the iPhone 11 can experience problems with the screen module and touch controls. There is nothing for the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.