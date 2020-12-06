Apple is sending physical trophies to the best apps of 2020

A few days ago Apple announced the best apps and games of 2020. Since then, Apple has sent a physical trophy to the selected developers. They shared photos of the trophy.

As we can see, the trophy takes on the design of the App Store icon. Apple also attached a letter from Tim Cook. We can read there:

Congratulations! Their app is one of the best of 2020. Every year the App Store celebrates the great apps that make people’s lives better. These apps have the highest level of quality, innovation and impact. Apple is proud to recognize your app this year.

Traveler,

We are excited again to announce that Genshin Impact has won the App Store Game of the Year Award 2020 !!!

Paimon would like to thank all of you for your continued support. You are all amazing! #GenshinImpact #AppStore # Bestof2020 pic.twitter.com/U8NxOk8yTD

– Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 2, 2020

As a reminder, here is the list of the best apps and games of 2020 according to Apple:

2020 iPhone App: Wakeout! IPad App from 2020: Zoom Mac App from 2020: Fantastic Apple TV App from 2020: Disney + Apple Watch App from 2020: Endel iPhone Game from 2020: Genshin Impact iPad Game from 2020: Legends of Runeterra Mac Game from 2020: Disco Elysium Apple Game 2020 TV: Dandara Trials of Fear 2020 Apple Arcade Game: Sneaky Sasquatch