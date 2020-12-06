Good, better, climate-friendly: What role does Ikeas Köttbullar play for the group’s carbon footprint – the economy

Corporations like Ikea or Henkel want to be more than just climate neutral. They have decided that they will soon operate in a climate-friendly way – that is, not only not to pollute the climate, but also to release it by producing more clean energy than they need. Greenhouse gases should be reduced beyond what is caused by production and trade. Important: This goal must be achieved without the purchase of emission certificates, ie without emission compensation, for example by supporting reforestation projects in the countries of the global south.

The Ikea furniture chain is on the right track here. In the past financial year, the company increased sales in Germany by 6.5 percent, and yet managed to improve its carbon footprint by 4.3 percent. This was achieved, among other things, by Ikea operating 40 wind turbines itself and using only LED lamps.

Coal elimination, climate change, industry links: a briefing for the energy and climate sectors. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Ikea still gets part of its energy from non-renewable sources. In 2025, however, electricity should be 100% green. Ikea intends to promote investment in wind and solar systems in its own markets and markets. The Swedes see another step in the further development of the series towards energy efficiency.

By 2030, all products will be made from renewable or reusable materials. According to the company, 90 percent of wood for furniture currently comes from sustainable sources. The next step is to sell only recyclable batteries. Under the motto “Second Chance”, Ikea wants to enable customers to maintain or hand over furniture in stores even more than before.

Henkel wants to have a positive impact on the climate by 2040

From 2025, goods ordered from Ikea will only be delivered without emissions. Employee emissions on the way to work should also be reduced. Customers who drive an electric car should be able to charge it in all 54 markets. Ikea also includes its restaurants in its strategy – with plant dishes. As an example, spokesman Nold refers to new balls of vegetable protein. “The carbon footprint is only four percent compared to meatballs.” Because we sell a billion every year, we see huge potential here. “

With its approach, Ikea is slightly more ambitious than the Henkel consumer goods group. It wants to do business in a climate-positive way by 2040, ten years later. “We want to make a significant contribution to climate protection.” That is why we are taking a clear step so that we are not climate-neutral, “said CEO Carsten Knobel.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Based on 2010, Henkel aims to reduce the CO2 footprint of its own facilities by 65 percent by 2025 and by 75 percent by 2030. Energy efficiency is part of the strategy, the second is obtaining electricity only from renewable sources. Logistics processes need to be optimized to reduce emissions during transport.

From rolls to insulation materials

During production, fossil fuels are to be replaced by climate-neutral alternatives, such as biogas or CO2 conversion gas. “By 2040, all remaining fossil fuels used in production will be converted to climate-neutral alternatives,” Knobel said. By 2025, they want to support consumers, customers and suppliers in saving a total of 100 million tonnes of CO2. This includes calls to wash at lower temperatures. Henkel is looking for solutions for light constructions from car manufacturers and it is necessary to optimize insulation materials for facades.

The Group intends to sell excess unnecessary CO2-free energy to third parties. This avoids emissions from your own activities and allows third parties to reduce emissions with clean energy. “Giving this energy to others means that our site will be climate-positive,” says Henkel.

Focus on packaging and disposal

The group also oversees raw materials. They would represent 27 percent of the carbon footprint. This should be reduced, for example, by purchasing sustainably produced palm oil and supporting small farmers. Two thirds of the footprint falls on the use of products. After all, it is also about packaging and its disposal.

At Henkel, they represent four percent of the CO2 footprint. Instead of energy-intensive plastics, the Düsseldorf-based group wants to use recyclable materials and recycled material for packaging, thus supporting the circular economy.

Ikea and Henkel see the effort to achieve a positive carbon footprint as a great opportunity to be creative and develop innovative solutions. “We want to show that sustainable solutions can be smart, intuitive, but affordable at the same time,” said spokesman Ikea Nold. Several or more lighthouse projects are not enough, Knobel emphasizes. It must be about the whole society. He sees sustainability and climate protection as a central element of the strategic direction – and a competitive advantage.