Interview with Lieferande’s chief: “Corona brought us a year ahead” – the economy

Mrs. Hauke, the second lock hit the restorers hard again. From this point of view, how does the industry get to this time?

Restaurants that handled and picked up before Corona would be better able to get through the crisis. It was harder for those who hadn’t looked at it before. But we are also better prepared for this second wave. Our work from home goes better. We are experiencing another rush and see that some restaurants that are new to the delivery industry can save their operations.

Which restaurants do you primarily address with your menu?

Of course, we also address large chains. But they are primarily small businesses, often family businesses. We see ourselves as digital consultants: How do I start a delivery business? How can I create a website? How do I do marketing? If you have a restaurant in a small village, you can print out flyers or send emails. This requires a lot of effort with a manageable return. With Lieferand you can achieve greater visibility. On average, we provide a restaurant with an annual turnover of 100,000 euros.

How many restaurants do you currently have listed? How many restaurants were added in the second lock?

We currently have more than 20,000 restaurants on Lieferando.de. Overall, Corona brought us a year in advance in terms of the number of restaurants. Many restorers use demand in our application as another column.

How did the number of orders develop?

We grew by 38 percent in the third quarter. We currently ship approximately 10 million orders to restaurants in Germany each month.

Did the restaurants that came to your platform in the first lock remain in the summer as well?

Yes, almost all restaurateurs remain and continue to expand their delivery services to Lieferando. And I would also recommend that you continue to rely on delivery and collection, at least until it warms up again in the summer.

What are you doing to keep restaurants down?

It’s often a trifle. For example: Am I listed well in my mailing list with my offer? Districts that have not yet been delivered often generate a large number of additional orders. Even with menus: Not every meal can be delivered well. And does the offer suit the target audience? Our team is experienced and also advises restaurants on these detailed issues. In addition, we buy sustainable packaging materials in completely different sizes, restaurants a discount on their purchase.

In November, they offered special conditions so that the newly introduced restaurants could use your services for free for four weeks. Otherwise, you will charge a fee of up to 30 percent of the bonus. This is often the entire margin of the restorer. Do you understand that your model is not attractive to all restaurants?

Yes. Business people watching their money. If the restaurant delivers on its own, we will take 13 percent for the generated order. In fact, when we deliver, the total commission is 30 percent. However, the price is put in perspective when you consider the benefits and costs. We quickly and easily open large volumes of orders to restorers and expand their customer base. Accepting orders using our terminals is much more efficient than using employees over the phone. Building and running an online store with integrated payment processing costs money, requires know-how and connects resources. And how will customers find your offer? For example, you would need to print flyers or set up online marketing.

What percentage of your partners use your delivery service and pay as much as 30 percent?

Restaurants deliver 90 percent of the orders themselves, so only 13 percent pay.

What is the proportion of new partners who came to you as a result of Corona?

We currently offer delivery to 39 cities. Of course, mostly in metropolitan areas, but by no means only. Now, in the locking phase, we notice that restaurants are starting to get creative with their employees. Because if the company is closed, there are employees who can be deployed elsewhere.

Has your delivery fleet now been expanded?

Our sister company for logistics currently hires a four-digit number of drivers. On a rainy Sunday night, demand may be so high that we need to temporarily suspend deliveries in certain areas of the zip code. Therefore, he looks for more drivers, notes and contributes to social security.

Your fleet has around 5,000 drivers and you enter a four-digit number – is the fleet growing massively or is the fluctuation so high?

The truth lies in the middle. First, see for yourself our business in the market. Just Eat Takeaway now employs 10,000 people – five times more than two years ago. This shows our growth in all areas. Even with drivers. But it is also true that many do work in addition to studying or seasonally. A certain degree of rosada is common in industry and in our country. One thing is clear: experienced drivers are an advantage for our service.

However, working conditions for drivers in Lieferand are often criticized. In November, the courts in Cologne and Frankfurt had to force you to issue lists of employees, because otherwise no works council could be set up. Why didn’t you get the lists?

This topic is not in my area of ​​responsibility, because these issues lie with our logistics sister company.

Katharina Hauke, a native of Vienna, has been in charge of Lieferand’s business in Germany since the summer. The platform includes … Photo: Just Eat Takeaway

Minister of Labor Heil has just submitted proposals to reorganize work on the platform. For example, the establishment of a works council should be facilitated. What would the implementation of points mean for Lieferanda?

We are proud that we are not part of the so-called gig economy and we welcome this initiative. Lieferando shows that fair wages and industrial relations are possible in this sector. Our sister company for logistics regularly employs all drivers and comprehensively provides them. In addition to ongoing salaries in the event of illness and paid leave, all couriers throughout Germany receive a fixed hourly basic salary of an average of EUR 10.50. Including variable components, they earn on average more than 12 euros per hour. Including digitally paid tips up to EUR 16.50. Drivers are also insured against the consequences of accidents at work and commuting accidents, as well as against occupational diseases. Insurance coverage includes health insurance and occupational accident insurance, including compensation for loss of wages.

There is often a problem with very specific things. For example, some drivers were now unable to find a place to go to the toilet while working in a locked area because even restaurants could not let them go.

There is hardly a transport logistics industry where access to toilets would be easier. We have more than 20,000 partner restaurants and drivers are in the restaurant on average twice an hour. Of course, we ask the operator for access for drivers in accordance with all hygiene rules. In Berlin alone, every second restaurant that Lieferando brings has even explicitly promised us. Our logistics sister company also offers toilets in its logistics centers and, of course, there are also public toilets in the cities. In practice, it works, but I understand the emotions in each case.

Competitors such as Delivery Hero are increasingly focusing on delivering everyday items in addition to food. Do you mean that too?

You should always check for alternatives and we do. For example, we are running a pilot project with Shell to deliver packaged goods. We are currently evaluating the extent to which this is a future business.

Isn’t it difficult because of the smaller fleet of drivers?

Basically, we have the capacity to do that. In the time of Corona, our priority is, of course, to support our restaurant partners, keep them on our platform and meet the influx of new restaurants. In times of closed restaurants, we naturally focus on supporting them, in stages even with free placement and delivery.

After the acquisition of Foodora, users criticized that the popular restaurants were no longer. Why?

This may have been the case after the merger in April 2019. Now you can find almost all of these restaurants on Lieferando.de. The most popular food is still pizza, then hamburger, then Asian. But vegan dishes or poke bowls are also becoming increasingly popular, and the selection is growing.

Do you also advertise for restaurant trends and reduce your commission for it?

We do not advertise special prices. More and more often, however, we advise restaurants with higher prices, how much they get from deliveries. For pizza, the average order value is 20 euros. You can’t do that with a steak. But the target group of meals at higher prices is there. That’s why we are happy to advise and we have an open ear for the needs of star restaurants. Because the consumer would like to have everything: from a first-class steak to currywurst or kebab.

Lieferando is no longer alone on German roads: the Finnish Wolt delivery service is expanding rapidly. Photo: obs

With Wolt, they now also have a new competitor. How do you want to secure market leadership?

The competition is good and in the end the consumer decides. Basically, every online ordering service helps us show people the advantages over ordering by phone, which is 80 percent common. However, it must also be said that some providers operate a purely logistics business. Anyone who wants to make money by cycling can do so with a permanent Lieferande. Including leave, sick leave, insured and professionally equipped. We also provide comprehensive advice to restaurants. These are clear added values.

So far, the German market is almost isolated. Are you afraid that the Uber Eats or Amazon will attack again at some point?

I don’t have a crystal ball and one should always be humble, not too sure of one’s position. We are a leading supplier, but by no means are we alone: ​​Our biggest competitor is the telephone: 80 percent of Germans order food, most of them by phone. Only 15 percent do it through us. And many people also order online directly from delivery restaurants and larger chains. But we are also developing new business areas.

What are you thinking about

With Takeaway Pay, we enable companies to have a digital canteen for their employees. It is an innovative service not only in the time of home offices and virtual Christmas parties. Companies support their employees with daily or monthly credit, and employees can enjoy a wide variety of meals in a crown-safe environment. We have already delivered virtual events for up to 2,500 participants at the same time and we will also use the service for our own digital Christmas party.

Katharina Hauke, 45, has been with Just Eat Takeaway since 2016. Since June, she has been the head of Lieferand, Germany. Prior to that, she held various management positions at Immoscout24.