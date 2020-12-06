Over 1000 illustrations and animations for every project!

In any project it is important to have illustrations and animations. To replace a word, support an idea, these allow you to get straight to the point! There are a large number of free and non-free libraries out there to help you find the perfect illustration or animation!

Today it is PixelTrue that we highlight! PixelTrue offers more than 1000 images. A free package is available and gives free access to 150+ illustrations and animations in 3 different styles: Minimalist, Quirky, and Adventure.

All kinds of illustrations for every situation!

It is possible to search for symbols by category namely: Analytics, Animals, Adventure, Business, Failure, Fitness, Marketing, Safety, Science, Tech, or even Web. The proposed illustrations and animations make it possible to illustrate a problem on a website or an idea on a presentation!

If an image is relevant, simply click the “Download” button. Once the download is complete, the images are available in SVG, PNG, .ai and .json formats.

In the same category

Switchy, the hotline solution that is very popular with entrepreneurs

New content is offered every day and every illustration offered is unique!

Pixeltrues Free Tier offers 150 free illustrations and animations. Premium packages are also available to receive specific images. The price of the packages varies between $ 32 and $ 60. Lifetime access is also offered for $ 149 and gives access to all current and future art packages as well as the community.