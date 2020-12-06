According to Deliveroo’s CEO, the Covid-19 pandemic has sped up home delivery by 2 to 3 years

According to Will Shu, the big boss at Deliveroo, the Covid-19 pandemic has sped up the adoption of home grocery delivery by 2 to 3 years. The British company, which has been in deficit for several years, is finally taking off thanks to the pandemic. The company claims to be profitable on an operational level for six months.

Will Shu said in a press conference on December 3, “Our analysis suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic has sped up the adoption of delivery services by consumers by about two to three years. We have seen an incredible increase in the number of new customers joining our platform. Our existing customers have also changed their behavior: They order more often and more often for the whole family. The size of the average basket tends to increase. After all, our customers order a larger range of products. “

Most impressive is how much the food share at Deliveroo has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. This segment now accounts for 10% of Deliveroo’s UK sales. A function with which customers of the online platform can buy items that are normally sold in supermarkets such as Aldi, Carrefour or Casino. Deliveroo plans to invest heavily in expanding its global network of “shadow kitchens” over the next year. A logistics service provider that allows restaurants to sell their groceries in areas where they are not physically present.

This offering is very similar to that of Glovo, a Spanish application that aims to revolutionize delivery. Will Shu seems to have the same conviction as this company: “I knew this was the future of grocery delivery. In these camps, restaurants can change their size. This is really a fundamental part of restaurant strategy and therefore our own strategy. “Today Deliveroo has a network of 80,000 independent couriers and more than 100,000 restaurants registered on its platform. A clout that Glovo cannot yet boast about and that can make all the difference.

Yes, but … What do restaurateurs think? They are probably not completely satisfied with Deliveroo’s services. Several restaurateurs have indicated that Deliveroo receives too many commissions for every order. Deliveroo defends itself by saying, “We are here to bring the restaurants that want to continue serving their incredible food during the pandemic to families during this pandemic. We work with restaurants to optimize their delivery processes and we do everything we can to ensure that people always have access to the food they want and need. “

The other main problem is more related to couriers. Deliveroo offers very low salaries and that raises real questions. Since April 2020, amid a global pandemic, Amazon has been authorized to buy part of Deliveroo, the only solution to avoid bankruptcy, according to the UK competition and market regulator. A Deliveroo spokesperson said, “This investment will help us address both immediate and long-term challenges.”