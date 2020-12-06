Rubin Ritter resigns: Online fashion retailer Zalando is losing one of its bosses – the economy

Online fashion retailer Zalando will have to do without one of his three bosses from the upcoming annual general meeting. For personal reasons, Rubin Ritter intends to terminate his membership of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in 2021, as the company announced on Sunday in Berlin. “After more than eleven unique years, when my priority was Zalando, I want to give a new direction to my life,” the manager said. “I’d like to focus more on my growing family now.” For my own future, I would like more freedom in pursuing new interests beyond Zaland. “

According to the head of the supervisory board, Cristina Stenbeck, the supervisory authority and Ritter will now work on the early termination of his contract, which actually lasts until November 2023. Founders Robert Gentz ​​and David Schneider will continue to run the company after Ritter’s departure.

Zalando is on the M-Dax list and is considered a candidate for promotion to the leading Dax index if it is expanded from September 2021. In addition, the group is known for its extremely efficient remuneration of board members. Most of Ritter and Co.’s salaries depended on achieving sales goals. (DPA)