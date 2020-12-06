Waze is available on the CarPlay dashboard

After a (short) beta phase, Waze offers dashboard support for CarPlay. Apple added this feature with iOS 13, and third-party apps have been able to use it since iOS 13.4. Waze has therefore taken its time.

The dashboard on CarPlay with Waze (or another) allows you to redesign it. Waze is on the left, GPS directions in the upper right, and an app in the lower right. It can be phone, music, or something else. The driver can therefore control the essentials from a single room. You don’t have to go back and forth between each application.

It was in beta almost two weeks ago and is now available to everyone. You need to make sure you have the latest Waze update on the App Store for the dashboard to support CarPlay.

The following Twitter messages confirm the availability with the new update. Consider upgrading if you are using Waze and have a CarPlay compatible car.

The Waze split screen is no longer in beta for iOS. It now works with the CarPlay split screen. Update the Waze app now. @MacRumors @ 9to5mac just wanted to let you know that it’s available now

– Daniel Halawi (@ dan9700) December 6, 2020

@ 9to5mac @MacRumors @waze Waze Dashboard is here !!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvuaaTSJRG

– Camilo Díaz (@camadiazrob) December 6, 2020

@MacMagazine saiu o Update do Waze para todo mundo que habilita o Dashboard no Carplay.

– Thiago O. Costa (@thiagodacosta) December 6, 2020