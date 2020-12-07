iOS 14.2: Battery life on some iPhones

IPhone users with iOS 14.2 report problems with the battery life. The battery has been draining quickly for no apparent reason since the update was installed. There are a lot of posts on Apple’s developer forums and Reddit.

The battery life problems with iPhone on iOS 14.2 are many. Some users state that the battery drains quickly. A 50% drop can be seen in less than 30 minutes. Other people report that iPhone takes a lot longer to charge since the update.

Interestingly, the problem seems to affect older iPhones in particular. In fact, many users who testify have the iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, or the first iPhone SE. Even the 2018 iPad Pro with iPadOS 14.2 has problems with the battery.

It seems that the battery life issues on iPhones running iOS 14.2 are software. In other words, Apple could fix issues with iOS 14.3 or another update. In fact, iOS 14.3 is currently in beta with developers and public testers. However, we don’t know if the update will fix the problem.

We can also cite the case of iOS 14.2.1. This update recently saw the light of day, but only for the iPhone 12. Apple did not mention a specific patch on battery life in its novelties.