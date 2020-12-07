Twitter cuts Twttr, its beta test application

Have you tested thread conversations on Twitter? If not, hurry up and check them out as they will be gone soon. In a tweet on December 3, the social network announced the shutdown of the feature and the completion of its experimental application Twttr, which served as a test platform for these thread conversations. This new layout, which was available for a few months, was intended to help Internet users identify who is responding to whom during a conversation. However, according to user feedback, it just got more complicated to read than before.

We asked, and you told us that this answer layout doesn’t exist because conversations are harder to read and participate in. So we’ve turned this format off to work on other ways to improve conversations on Twitter. https://t.co/pA4Yd0QfyW

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) December 3, 2020

Twttr, the experimentation app, will be closed in 30 days

Following a Twitter conversation without getting lost is quite an art today. One of the most representative examples so far is the exchange between the network’s CEO Jack Dorsey and journalist Kara Swisher in January 2019. It is considered perhaps the most complicated interview to watch. Not in terms of content, but in form. Since then, the company has run many small tests to best indicate a conversation down to the final solution: thread conversation. To make this solution as optimal as possible, Twitter had developed an interesting concept: Include users in the creation phase via Twttr. Available since 2019, the application that filled out a membership form allowed prototypes to be tested, commented on, and commented on and helped developers improve them until they were ready to integrate the “real” Twitter application.

Some realizations:

* The new look made it difficult to read and join Konvos. We’re looking for other ways to make this easier.

* You want more context about who you’re talking to – we’re working on adding that.

* You want more control – we repeat our convo settings.https: //t.co/UzS08x4Jcf

– Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) December 3, 2020

This idea may seem logical. However, it is not an integral part of corporate testing processes. Typically, when you plan to release a new product, test it internally first before offering small A / B tests. Studies have shown that 5 respondents provide 95% of the answers. With Twttr, anyone (or almost limited spaces) could have their say and that’s great! While this should generate tons of data for Twitter to analyze, it was also an opportunity to retain users by showing that their opinion matters. So much so that Twttr was almost more popular than Twitter!

Conversation remains one of the challenges of Twitter

Unless thread conversations have had a very long life expectancy, Twitter isn’t turning the page on this daunting challenge: making conversations more fluid and clear for everyone. Further tests should be carried out directly in the Twitter app. We keep our fingers crossed that you will find a new solution!

The experimental application Twttr is no longer active at the end of the month. Those who have IDs will no longer be able to connect. However, the company does not rule out that it will later be reused to test other types of products. Indeed, a social network is like a living language: it keeps moving, transforming, and improving. Every week there are a number of novelties between new functions (e.g. fleets) or tools to combat current scourges such as disinformation or harassment. However, all of these tools will necessarily go through a testing phase. So why not on Twttr?

We look forward to the feedback you have given us through this run of our prototype app twttr. Right now we’re turning it off so we can work on new tests to improve the conversation experience on Twitter.

If you’re using twttr, head over to the main Twitter app to keep up to date. https://t.co/xq4emx9HeH

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) December 3, 2020