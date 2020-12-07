Prototype of a transparent Macintosh Classic in photos

Thanks to DongleBookPro, pictures of a Macintosh Classic with a transparent cover appeared on Twitter. This gives an insight into what was inside the computer. As a reminder, the final model had a beige body.

In the transparent case, you can see that the Macintosh Classic screen is taking up a lot of space. The plate was 9 inches and was monochrome. The definition of the image was 512 x 342 pixels. It is certain that this can put a smile on the face of 4K or 8K screens. However, there is a fair amount of free space on the computer.

The photos also show some mentions like “Made in Singapore”. The transparent housing offers the possibility to view the interior of the Macintosh Classic from different angles.

Macintosh Classic prototype

For information, the Macintosh Classic (beige and opaque) was released in October 1990. The introductory price was $ 999. For this tariff, users were entitled to:

Motorola 68000 processor with 8 MHz 1 MB RAM, expandable to 2, 2.5 or 4 MB via an expansion card with 1 MB, which can be supplemented by two 30-pin SIMM strips with 256 KB or 1 MB each. Optional 40 MB SCSI hard disk 1.44 MB 3.5-inch SuperDrive floppy disk drive DB-19 connection for second external floppy disk drive 1 SCSI connection (DB-25) 2 serial connections (Mini Din-8) for modem and printer 1 ADB- Connection 8-bit mono sound output 9-inch monochrome screen (512 × 342 pixels)