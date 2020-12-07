Screenity, a powerful screen capture tool

Today video plays an important role in all companies, even more so since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Screen recordings are becoming more and more numerous to exchange ideas with customers or employees. It is important to have a powerful tool that allows you to correctly record your screen while editing or annotating the recording!

That’s all Screenity offers! Screenity defines itself as “the most powerful screen recorder for Chrome”. The latter allows the screen to be recorded, but not only. It is also possible to add comments, edit or highlight clicks, mouse, etc. A handy tool for staff, students, teachers … Screenity is a 100% free tool that does not require registration.

A tool to easily record your screen in Chrome

As we can see in the video above, Screenity allows you to record a tab, the camera, or the entire computer screen. It is possible to configure both the camera and the microphone. You may also see a 3 second countdown for the recording.

Once the recording has started, it is possible to annotate, write comments, insert text, enlarge an element, highlight a certain point in the recording and change the color of text or lines or to move, enlarge or reduce the small window that shows its face when recording a tab and the camera.

Once the recording is done, you can export it in .mp4, .gif, .webm format or save the video directly to Google Drive.

The tool had some success at Product Hunt and was voted Product of the Day on November 21st. Screenity is therefore a powerful tool that can be used in all areas of activity and that enables you to exploit the full potential of screen recording.