Nvidia animates a face in 3D from its 2D version

Nvidia presented a new artificial intelligence for video conferencing earlier this month. Starting from a picture of a face whose angle does not move, the program can animate it in 3D and thus change the angle of the face.

This announcement follows the announcement of Maxine’s launch in early October. It is a platform launched by Nvidia with various services that developers can use to improve the image processing of their own video conferencing software. All of them rely on artificial intelligence systems to enhance the experience of viewers or speakers. For example, there is a program that you can use to improve the resolution of a video, reduce the bandwidth, add a virtual background image or even translate in real time. This platform, as well as the use of video conferencing tools, will be retained. Here’s a new product straight from Nvidia’s research teams.

Artificial intelligence is used again. This is about manipulating a face to change its angle and animate it. It may seem complex, but the point here is to create images that don’t exist because, depending on the angle at which the image was captured, part of the face might not be visible.

To achieve this, the Nvidia tool places important points on the subject’s face. As the video progresses, these points move and a program can then create a 3D version of the video from a still image capture.

When creating images that do not exist, it must be said that Nvidia is an expert in this field. The company had already made an impression in 2018 with the presentation of a program that can be used to create faces that do not exist. A surprising model that can also be problematic. In a completely different practice, she had started a tool that could create videos with clearer slow motion by taking the extra frames per second needed. These two examples are based on GANs: generative adversary networks or generative adversary networks in French. A learning system designed in 2014 that is particularly effective at synthesizing images.

By multiplying the services for the Maxine platform, Nvidia could become an important provider for tools such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet or Zoom. The explosion in the use of video conferencing has paved the way for this type of solution. The protagonists of the industry try tirelessly to provide the best possible experience. On the Nvidia side, this will be a new revenue lever alongside 5G, which will already increase by 57% in the third quarter of 2020.