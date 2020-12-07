Illusion Labs Reveals Touchgrind Scooter, Its Next Game With … Scooters (Trailer)

Illusion Labs is known for its excellent Touchgrind skate game (no longer available on the App Store) and boards that can literally be manipulated with your fingertips (like nano skate toys). The game was a hit at the start of the App Store. Specializing in realistic physical engines, Illusion Labs is doing it again with Touchgrind Scooter, a title that takes the basics of Touchgrind. This time the goal is to do grinds and tricks … with scooters!

A short trailer reveals a scooter park where we can do tricks, and to stay in the tone of the license, only the scooter remains visible (which is a bit strange, but hey …). The gameplay still seems to have retained its oldest qualities, which is the essence. Touchgrind Scooter will be available from early 2021 with no additional dates.