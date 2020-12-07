Careers at the university: none of the many – business

“Research that isn’t described as excellent barely exists today,” says Reinhold Haller. An educated teacher has been advising researchers in the field of career development and communication for twenty years. During this time he saw the adjectives used to denote scientific quality in German universities constantly growing: If good or very good research was enough at the beginning of his activity, “excellent” has now established himself in such a way that, in contrast, “Excellent” or “unique” candidates.

The winning progress in excellence began in 2005 with the introduction of the so-called Excellence Initiative. The program of the federal and state government should ensure that top German research is internationally competitive and more visible. The award-winning universities and research institutes received millions in funding, while Humboldt University (HU) and the Free University (FU) of Berlin benefited at the time. In 2019, the network of HU, FU, Technical University (TU) and Charité was included in the strategy of excellence, the successor program of the Initiative of Excellence.

Excellence as a key concept

“Excellence”, originally developed as a description of the competencies of several top universities, has established itself as a generally applicable leading category in the German scientific world. And thus also the effort to objectively measure the quality of research. “The classic parameters of scientific excellence are third-party funding and publications,” Haller explains: “How many articles have I published in which journals, how often have my texts been cited by other scientists? How many third-party funds have I received and with which partners do I work at the national or international level? “

Young scientists base their behavior on these parameters, notes Wolfgang Schäffner, professor of knowledge and cultural history at HU. Since 2012, he has been at the head of an interdisciplinary cluster of excellence, in which the humanities and natural sciences cooperate. “I still hear young people thinking about which magazine and in which ranking they want to put their articles first – even before they even know what they’re writing about,” says Schäffner. An understandable but incorrect approach, he says. Because science has no meaning without fear. Excellence, as he understands it, does not arise in this way.

Citation indexes are not everything

When Schäffner decides on positions, technical parameters such as citation indices or amounts of third-party funds are not essential. It is true that his administration also uses them to prepare the initial selection of candidates. “But if I take the time to read all the requests again and find out whose profile interests me,” he says. “I’m looking for exciting ideas, people who work passionately on their topics, who think in new ways, and who are willing to accept detours and inconveniences to get content.” The numbers don’t show it. “

How important quantitative categories are for a scientific career is also a matter of subject. Economics or the natural sciences tend to be closer to thinking in numbers than historians or German scholars. Even in the first case, however, quantity is not everything, emphasizes Christine Ahrend, Vice President for Research at TU Berlin. “In the case of appointments, we re-analyze the quality of the content of the most important essays: Does the candidate develop new approaches in them?” Does he deal with different focuses instead of ventilating the same thing over and over again? “

Today, excellence is no longer just about research. In universities, academics are usually also teachers, and teaching experience and a good assessment of what is commonplace are an assessment of teaching a necessity. In addition, professorships are managerial positions and require organizational talent, social skills and a sense of international partnership. An essential part of an outstanding academic personality is therefore international experience, depending on the subject and the task, often outside of established channels. “Working abroad should allow for a change of perspective.” It wouldn’t help if I was in Stanford, but I never moved out of my European-Anglo-American comfort zone, ”says Schäffner. Internationality must be taken seriously. You don’t have to live abroad for long, but you have to prove that you have constantly worked in exchange with other scientific cultures, participated in international projects and initiated large international conferences, says Ahrend. In addition, this will show you leadership skills.

Do what you are excited about

The road to science is long and sometimes hard, Haller, Schäffner and Ahrends emphasize. Despite funding, funds are limited; there are many more candidates for one position. And most of them are excellent one way or another. This is another reason why it is important not to be carried away by new standards and find your own way, says Schäffner: “Anyone who is enthusiastic about what they do can create enthusiasm that will help them even in difficult times. “