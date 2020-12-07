How can I watch videos while doing other things on iPhone?

IOS 14 was launched in June and then launched in September. It wasn’t well received by everyone. Some settings do not match Facebook’s preferences, including privacy settings. This would have a profound impact on the profitability of advertising and thus on the entire economic model. However, this new version is very popular not only for protecting user privacy. For example, after acquiring Shazam in 2017 for $ 400 million, Apple offered native integration, i.e. without having to install the application. If we stick with entertainment content, there’s a new feature that should do you a huge favor when you want to do two things at the same time, especially when you’re watching videos with picture-in-picture.

Currently, some applications have not yet authorized this manipulation. This is especially the case with YouTube, as the user would rather stay at home than browse other apps at the same time. On the other hand, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, myCANAL, or even Apple TV will accept this. Activating PiP is very easy.

1. Open your application. 2. Start your current series; 3. Slide the screen up from the bottom as if to close the application. 4. The video is automatically placed in a window above your screen. 5. You can reduce, enlarge or close the size. 6. To return to the original application, simply click in the window.