Finally ! Apple Pay soon at BforBank (but one more delay)

“Better late than never” is the saying that BforBank customers (whose advertising everyone knows) has undoubtedly thought of for a long time. The 100% online bank, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, will therefore be one of the last Apple Pay-compatible banking companies. The service has been announced for this year, but it will therefore be necessary to wait until January 2021 to see the miracle.

We are still wondering what could have been stuck over such a long period, knowing that the arrival of Apple Pay at Crédit Agricole has already been not without troubles (and the service is still far from completed the current time). It should be noted that the BforBank app was thoroughly updated last July (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad), which increased the rating from 2 to 4 stars.