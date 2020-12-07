New features for Google News Showcase due to be available soon in France

In a blog post published on December 2, 2020, Google provided new information about Google News Showcase, the new service that is currently being rolled out in collaboration with media companies in Germany and Brazil.

Enable publishers to connect with their readers

The platform pays its partner media so that they can offer a selection of their paid content on News Showcase. To access it, users don’t have to pay anything, they just need to register on the media site so that publishers can “build a relationship with their readers”. In addition, the company Mountain View has announced a new format for the selection of articles specially designed for each user:

“It’s now easier for people to find better content from the news organizations they trust. A new type of news panel features a list of key articles selected daily by their favorite editors. For example, if a user follows a news agency that covers their local news they will see daily updates of the top local articles selected by that news agency. Relevant national and local publications are now also listed in the For You feed as well as in a special area to discover new publications from the news show in the Google News kiosk. “

IPhone and iPad owners can also take advantage of Google News Showcase, as the company announced that the service is finally available for iOS, as well as Discover and Google News.

In the same category

The new European digital plan: what are we talking about?

French media cited by Google for an upcoming partnership

As a reminder, Google News Showcase was launched in October and features very long and documented articles from the media the platform works with. It is part of a significant $ 1 billion media investment by the company and should soon hit more countries, including France. Google has named Le Courrier International, Le Figaro, Liberation and L’Express as the next employees with whom negotiations are ongoing.

In the meantime, German and Brazilian publishers seem satisfied with their partnership and see greater engagement from readers. They also managed to attract new users. In addition to Google News Showcase, Mountain View recently announced that it has reached an agreement on neighboring rights with several French publishers.