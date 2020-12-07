Berlin forms clusters for 3D printing: life from the printer – the economy

Lutz Kloke and his colleagues have developed a technique that prints live material. It resembles Frankenstein. But before Cellbricks prints the organism, many science fiction novels will be written. “We want to produce implantable organs,” Kloke told Tagesspiegel, “maybe in three or four years.” It already works on a small scale by creating mini organs from cellular material. Kloke talks about “snippets” – but they work just like the liver or the heart. His company produces cells and polymers as well as 3D printers.

“Everything in the body is three-dimensional,” says Kloke, who received a doctorate in three-dimensional tissue from the Technical University in Berlin and founded Cellbricks in 2016. In the field of bioprinting, the young company claims to be the market leader in Berlin. The city is preparing to develop an excellent national profile in the field of 3D printing or “additive production”.

Berlin is asking for 15 million euros

“We have excellent research in this area, as well as innovative companies and start-ups,” says Aleksander Gurlo, Head of the Department of Ceramic Materials at TU. Gurlo is the head of Amber, which stands for Additive Manufacturing Cluster Berlin-Brandenburg. A few weeks ago, Professor TU applied to the Federal Ministry of Research for funding of 15 million euros for the next three years. Actually a ridiculous amount, especially compared to Corona’s help. But in Berlin, it could give support to a potential future industry. “Amber is extremely important for networking companies and research institutions and increases the efficiency of the region,” believes Lutz Kloke of Cellbrick.

The competition is called Cluster4Future

Money distributors in the Federal Ministry of Research (BMBF) have come up with the term Clusters4Future for the initial funding of promising technologies. In the first round of the competition, the jury selected 16 “future candidates for clusters” from 137 entries. Amber was there. These 16 submitted project concepts in early November. “As the new flagship of the German government’s high-tech strategy until 2025, future clusters will make a particular contribution to the transfer of knowledge and technology,” says BMBF. In essence, it is about cooperation between business and science, the transfer of research results from universities and institutes to the real economy, so that “technological and social innovations come into people’s daily lives faster”. For example, implantable organs from Cellbricks, which may soon help people who no longer have to wait years for donor organs.

With Trinckle software, the orthosis can be customized. Photo: promo

“A lot will happen in biotechnology,” Loke believes in support, thanks in part to the success of German coronary vaccine developers Biontech and Curevac. Personalized medical technology, from organ models to printed prostheses, is one of the three areas of application of the Berlin Amber Initiative. In addition to the rather medium-term perspective of pressure from human organs, there is another goal: The number of animal experiments can be reduced by means of bioprinting.

The Berlin application, which is also supported by the Federal Institute for Materials Research, is the only one of the 16 remaining candidates involved in 3D printing. So there is a good chance that you will end up among the eight winners of the cluster program.

Tailwind for a new ecosystem

Gurlo puts 20 research projects at the heart of Berlin’s application, covering two areas in addition to bio-printing: new materials and processes, as well as 3D printing with “bio-based materials”, such as printer meat substitutes or environmentally friendly substances to replace plastic . “We believe in our concept,” says Gurlo, looking forward to receiving funding from the BMBF early next year.

“Amber is great,” says Florian Reichle of Trinckle 3D GmbH in Hennigsdorf. “Thanks to funding, we can build an ecosystem and develop a new industry.” Trinckle is a software company whose customers are mainly located in southern Germany; Here is the industry, especially car manufacturers and their suppliers based in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. “Hardware, the machine, is strongly represented in the Munich area,” says Reichle. Berlin, on the other hand, is making a name for itself in the connection between the digital world and industrial 3D applications. In science and universities, many people have been involved in additive manufacturing: “This is good for us if we are looking for employees.”

Trinckle founders Marlene Vogel, Florian Reichle and Gunnar Schulze. Photo: promo

Reichle founded Trinckle six years ago with two physicists. Just as Lokes Cellbrick was a spin-off from TU, the protagonists of Trinckle come from FU. “At the time, everyone was throwing themselves at 3D printing presses,” Reichle says, looking back. “But how does the machine know what and how to print?” Software to answer this question comes from Trinckle. “We make software and software becomes matter.” Almost all German car manufacturers, including medical technology and railway companies, are Trinckle customers. And orthopedists, for example, scan the leg of patients who need an orthosis to stabilize the knee. The data is processed by Trinckle software and sent to a “printer”. The patient receives an individual, perfectly fitting orthosis. On behalf of the railways, Trinckle has developed software for the production of information signs for the blind, which are attached to railings at stations. The web adds text, the software “translates” the print.

There are 15 people working in Trinckle, and the trend is rising as “trade develops for about a year and a half,” says Reichle. Preparations are currently underway to purchase venture capital, which will enable further growth in 2021. “So we’re ready for a big 3D breakthrough.”