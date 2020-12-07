In 2020, 500,000 electric cars were sold in Europe

Last year, European automakers sold more electric cars than ever before: 500,000. This is another step towards moving away from fossil fuels for the automotive industry. In total, more than one million electric and hybrid cars were sold in 18 European markets in 2020.

Soon the end of the heat engines in Europe?

According to Schmidt Automotive Research, all-electric car sales are exploding for several reasons. On the one hand, the government’s regulations on carbon dioxide emissions are tightening, and on the other, consumer demand is growing. Over the years, the latter seem to encourage automakers to spend billions of euros on developing new models with ever greater autonomy.

Some countries have decided to have very strict rules in this area. This is the case, for example, in the UK, which has announced that sales of new cars running on petrol or diesel will be completely banned by 2030. On the other hand, selling hybrid cars will still be legal until 2035. France and Norway also plan to ban the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles in the long term.

Governments are pushing to buy electric cars

Even if the numbers for this year 2020 are pointing in the right direction, there is still a long way to go. This year, 13.3 million vehicles were sold in Europe … The vast majority of cars sold are therefore vehicles that run on fossil fuels. Now automakers will try to sell more electric cars because if they don’t, they face huge fines.

Matthias Schmidt, a market analyst based in Berlin, explains: “This year the car manufacturers were in a frenzied race to achieve the new average CO2 emission targets for their fleets. There was also a desire from governments to increase purchases thanks to increasingly attractive tax incentives during the coronavirus pandemic. “

Germany now produces more electric cars than California. A region of the world that is nevertheless the cradle of these technologies. Volkswagen, the world’s largest automaker by volume, caused a sensation with the introduction of its newest vehicle, named ID.3. This small city car became Europe’s most popular electric vehicle in October. This rapid increase in sales of electric cars means Europe can compete with China to become the world’s largest market for electric and hybrid cars.