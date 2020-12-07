After 70 years: Ikea ends his catalog – economics

After 70 years, the furniture retailer Ikea will no longer have its printed catalog. The company, which was founded in Sweden, wants to present its products primarily digitally in the future, as published on Monday by a report by the German company Ikea. “The decision is the result of changed media consumption and consumer behavior,” explained Ikea manager Konrad Grüss.

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad compiled the first catalog himself in 1951. In the meantime, the printing unit reached a record global circulation of 200 million copies in 32 languages ​​in 2016. In Germany, the market with the highest turnover, 23 million catalogs were sold to consumers last year. The current and probably the latest catalog has a circulation of only 8.5 million copies.

In the corona pandemic, Ikea significantly increased its online sales, while furniture stores closed for months. In the German market, the share of Internet sales in the financial year 2019/2020 (August 30) climbed from 9.4 to 16.2 percent. (DPA)