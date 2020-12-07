Qualcomm improves the performance of Snapdragon 888

At the beginning of December, Qualcomm presented its new processor that will equip Android smartphones for 2021: the Snapdragon 888. It will be found in the next high-end models from Samsung, LG, OnePlus, etc.

More performance thanks to AI

Artificial intelligence has been significantly improved thanks to Qualcomm’s new engine, the Hexagon 780. It is advertised as three times more economical and can handle 26 TOPS (26 trillion operations per second). As a reminder, the old hexagon could only handle 15 TOPS. Artificial intelligence will therefore have a much larger share in that snapdragon 888.

An unchanged number of hearts

Qualcomm has decided to keep eight cores in its new processor, but it has a completely new design. It consists of the ARM Cortex-X1 clocked at 2.84 GHz as the main core. Three cores ensure the performance, the Cortex-A78, which is clocked with 2.42 GHz. The last four cores do secondary operations. Qualcomm redesigned the cores to be much more powerful thanks to the ARM architecture and to significantly reduce power consumption.

A new GPU in this Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm’s teams have also improved the Adreno, the GPU that accompanies all Snapdragon. The Adreno 660 has Variate Rate Shading on board. This technology makes it possible to manage the update according to the parts of the picture. This saves battery power when scrolling videos or pictures across the screen. This new GPU is 35% more efficient than its predecessor, the applications are much smoother and use the SoC less for operation. The game portion is accompanied by the Snapdragon Elite Gaming Suite with the Game Quick Touch feature which increases performance by 25% and allows you to play big games without slowing down.

An improved photo and video part

This Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 allows you to take pictures much faster thanks to a new image processor, the Spectra 580. This new processor could take up to 120 photos at twelve megapixels per second on the sheet. In comparison, its predecessor was 33% slower than this 888. In terms of video, this processor can handle up to three recordings at the same time.

A new 5G modem

This new generation of SoCs will include a brand new modem, the X60 5G. This must be released by the end of the year if COVID-19 doesn’t delay production lines. It will replace the X55 that currently equips the Galaxy S20 and even the iPhone 12. It will improve the stability and speed of information transmission in the 5G network through the sub-6 and mmWave 5G bands. Qualcomm’s new modem is engraved in 5 nm versus 7 nm for its predecessor. This uses less energy and makes it easier to install the modem on processors from other manufacturers.

A perfect year 2021 for Qualcomm

The next phones to be released in 2021 can be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. However, the software and hardware architectures must first take the SoC into account. The Snapdragon 875 isn’t thrown in the trash just yet as it would be built into Qualcomm’s phones. These next phones would be for gaming and would be released in the first quarter of 2021. The global development of 5G enables Qualcomm to have the wind in the sails for years to come.