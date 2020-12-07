Apple Play is available “very soon” from ING

ING is one of the last banks that does not support Apple Pay. But the situation will soon change if we are to believe a tweet and a message in the iOS application.

In a tweet ING speaks “very soon” about the support of Apple Pay:

Hello, the release of Apple Pay is expected very soon :). I don’t have a date right now to let you know I’m sorry. We will communicate on this subject when we have additional information. Have a good day. Patricia

– INGFrance_SAV (@INGFrance_SAV) December 3, 2020

On the ING application page, users have noticed that blocking a card displays a logo for Apple Pay. “Are you an Apple Pay user? Note that temporarily blocking your card will not disable it in your Apple Wallet. You can still make payments through Apple Pay, ”we read. Interesting news when we know that Apple’s payment solution is not yet available for the bank’s customers in France.

Apple lists ING as a bank that will be available shortly since last May. On the other hand, the bank had mentioned availability for the first quarter of 2020 almost a year ago. Everything did not go as planned. But this time it looks good. Will customers get this gift for Christmas?