a tool to create impactful business proposals

There are several steps involved in signing a contract. A meeting, needs definition, meetings to find the best solutions, proposals, offers, negotiations and finally the signing of the contract! Right now, with COVID-19, most things are done online. It is therefore important to differentiate yourself and come up with interesting suggestions with the famous “wow” effect. There are tools like Fresh Proposals for this.

With Fresh Proposals you can create engaging proposals with interactive quotations for quick negotiations with online signatures! A handy tool for digital agencies, service companies, sales teams, etc. Fresh proposals save time creating proposals with pre-made templates.

Attractive and complete proposals!

The New Proposal dashboard provides a full view of proposals, revenue, accepted offers, etc.

The tool offers several templates depending on the type of proposals you are creating. To create a quote, you need to enter various information such as name, date, customer information and expiration date. The templates are fully customizable: colors, text, fonts, icons, images … Multiple sections can be added to a proposal: budget, schedule, approach, case study …

Optimal personalization to create a unique offer

Once the proposal is made, you can create a personalized email to send the presentation to the client! All suggestions made are saved and are easily accessible.

Fresh Proposals also has an analysis section to see how much time was spent on the proposal, how many times it was viewed, which sections were viewed the most …

Fresh Proposals is a complete, paid tool. Thanks to a special offer through Appsumo, it is possible to use Fresh Proposals for $ 49 instead of $ 288 for life. This offering allows a user to access the tool, have 30 active proposals, an unlimited number of clients and templates. Further offers are available as required.

