According to several analysts, Apple should offer bundle purchases for “hardware + subscription services”

Apple recently launched Apple One, a package of its subscription services. Several analysts today believe that this formula of grouping subscriptions could one day extend to hardware. If we actually believe that Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster and David Stokman could adapt the iPhone upgrade program (rental / purchase formula for new iPhones) to other device categories (Mac, iPad, Apple Watch) in the coming years.

Most importantly, this purchase / rental formula could come with access to multiple Apple subscription services. This expanded package would therefore include the very fragmented purchase of new equipment and the subscription to an Apple One formula that would allow new turnkey equipment to be used without having to worry about registering for various services. According to analysts at Loup Ventures, the integration of Apple One into the hardware purchase / rental program would quickly increase the number of subscribers to the various services. It remains to be seen whether regulators would not see this as an attempt to consolidate antitrust law that would leave little room for competition.