IPhone 12/12 Pro: Foxconn’s results confirm a high level of sales

Foxconn more or less hinted at it at a finance meeting, but this time there is (little) doubt. The Taiwanese giant has just released record results for its month of November. Sales are dizzying, hitting an all-time high for the period (and by far) at $ 24 billion. Since Hon Hai was the only assembler of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at launch, this score also means that iPhone sales have arguably peaked and therefore solid results for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max expect are Apple’s Q4.

These results echo the rumors of an insider (necessarily close to production) who stated a few days ago that Foxconn’s results would depend largely on sales of the latest iPhone 5Gs. After these excellent results, the price of Foxconn shares rose 4.8% within a few hours. Analysts estimate that Foxconn’s revenue for the entire quarter is expected to reach 68 billion US dollars. Thanks WHO? Thanks Apple!