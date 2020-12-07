The digital yuan continues to grow

The digital yuan, known as DCEP (for Electronic Currency Electronic Payment), is a new virtual version of the renminbi, China’s national currency. The country has been working on this for years and has stepped up its efforts significantly in 2020 so that it can become the first country in the world to make the MNBC its official currency, a perfect replacement for physical currency. China has researched and rated the Central Bank’s (MNBC) digital currencies since 2014. In 2017 it founded the Digital Currency Research Institute and in 2020 launched a series of life-size tests.

Today, new projects follow a change in the Law on Organization, Powers and Restrictions of the People’s Bank of China. The digital yuan is thus taking its first steps as a useful currency and being used. This change to officially legalize electronic payment in digital yuan (DCEP) had already opened the door to wider use.

In the same category

Divalto, the complete CRM that enables sales reps to maximize their sales performance

This use did not last long, and the first public and private institutions took the opportunity given them. One of the country’s top online shopping platforms (JD.com) is now accepting payments in digital yuan under certain conditions, while Hong Kong could become China’s first partner jurisdiction to use MNBC for cross-border payments. In the meantime, China is continuing its population tests to study consumer behavior and encourage citizens to use this new form of currency for their future purchases.

Hong Kong, first partner for cross-border payments

China’s ambitions for developing an innovative financial and monetary instrument that can compete with the dollar and celebrate Chinese supremacy are no longer a secret. The digital currency offers an answer to the slowness of the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) system for cross-border payments and offers interesting diplomatic potential. As the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) recently wrote in a report: “Over time, it is no exaggeration to speculate that the Chinese party state will induce or even enforce foreigners [le yuan numérique] for certain categories of cross-border renminbi transactions as a prerequisite for access to the Chinese market ”.

The first step in this direction was taken as the country found its first potential partner in Hong Kong who will accept the digital yuan for its cross-border payments. Eddie Yue, head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), published an article on Friday (December 4th) entitled “A New Trend for Fintech – Cross-Border Payments” which described the different ways Hong Kong is using its systems want to improve. from payment. Among them is the digital renminbi that China and Hong Kong are preparing for their mutual payments.

The article said: “Since the renminbi (RMB) is already in use in Hong Kong and (its) status is the same as that of cash in circulation, it will bring even more convenience to tourists from Hong Kong and the mainland.” before it is determined that the discussions are preliminary and that there is no timetable yet.

This first potential use of the digital yuan for international payments includes China’s drive to shape technological, financial, and business standards around the world. The promotion of the internationalization of the Chinese MNBC joins the country’s various other companies to compete with the United States and the hegemony of the dollar on payments. We are thinking, for example, of the One Belt One Road initiative, which is known in French under the name “Nouvelle Route de la Soie” and in which China is often recognized for wanting to influence standards and the fintech market through it. or new technologies in general.

The news of Hong Kong’s collaboration on the digital yuan is therefore significant and part of China’s strategic plan against the United States, with which relations are deteriorating. Hong Kong’s status as a major financial services hub makes the collaboration announcement even more telling and predicts a bright future for China’s new digital yuan.

China continues to test its digital currency

In mainland China, residents of the city of Suzhou are the subject of the country’s new population tests, which aim to adjust the final details of its DCEP.

In Shenzhen, the country had already initiated a life size test in the form of a lottery on October 12, 2020 to evaluate the consumer behavior of its citizens. This pilot project is designed to promote the digital yuan. A value of 200 renminbi in digital yuan was then distributed to the selected candidates to observe how and with what ease they would spend it.

The second season of this magical virtual currency lottery is here. This time it will take place in the southern city of Suzhou with a population of 10 million as part of a major shopping event. December 12th was supposed to be on “12/12”, another sales day similar to 11/11 (where the country breaks all sales records in 24 hours), but to a lesser extent. On this occasion, vouchers in digital yuan will be distributed to people drawn on the eve of the commercial marathon.

Following the Shenzhen model, the lottery invites citizens to register through the official application of the organizing city services. The winners will then receive their prize: packages of 200 yuan, equivalent to 25 euros. In their statement on the event, Suzhou city officials said they plan to distribute a total of 20 million yuan ($ 2.5 million) to residents. The money that can be spent on the JD.com platform is now accepting this payment method. This money can also be sent to another person directly via smartphones using NFC (Near Field Communication). This technology enables phones to conduct secure digital transactions, like Huawei’s new model that allows you to pay in digital yuan.

The first online sales platform accepts the DCEP

JD.com, China’s second largest online retailer, will be the country’s first virtual mall to use the digital yuan. In December, the pilot project, believed to be China’s largest virtual shopping mall, will launch a pilot project that will allow its customers to pay for certain items in MNBC. He recently distinguished himself by deploying a fleet of delivery robots that use new technologies.

The Chinese Amazon is thus the first platform to accept virtual money. This must be received as a voucher through the same system as Suzhou’s. One can hope for a generalization when the country tests are done, however.

JD.com is thus helping to promote the development of the digital and real economies by helping the People’s Bank of China and local governments conduct their life-size consumer behavior studies as part of the Digital Yuan tests.

The DCEP marks the end of the year with China’s relentless strides in its development, both in internal use and as an international currency. The country’s new digital currency has been used for more than four million transactions to date, valued at around 2 billion yuan ($ 250 million), according to the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang. The new partner Hong Kong would only increase its usage, just as the gradual introduction of this payment method by the private sector bodes well for sustainable growth in 2021.