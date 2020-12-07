Europe: Apple must stop promoting its applications

Apple needs to review how it advertises its applications and services on its devices. This is due to a change in work in Europe on the Digital Services Act.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, told CNBC. She says power comes with responsibility, “and you go unnoticed when your services compete with other services.” As a result, Apple, Google, and others should no longer be able to promote their apps on their devices.

In the case of the App Store, Apple should no longer have the right to promote Apple Music, its iWork Office suite, and everything in between. This allows competing services like Spotify and Microsoft Office to take a more prominent place. As a reminder, Spotify has already filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission for unfair competition. For Margrethe Vestager, the goal of change is fair competition.

The new regulations will be presented in the next few days. But as always, it will take a while for the new rules to take effect. Apple and the others should therefore be quiet for a short time. However, the situation should change in the course of 2021.