The Falcon 9 rocket makes its 100th successful launch

That Sunday, December 6th, a Falcon 9 rocket propelled a kite pod from the Kennedy Space Center to supply the ISS and its crew. This launch was particularly significant for SpaceX for a number of reasons.

A first for Dragon 2

SpaceX has been operating ISS refueling missions since 2012 with its kite capsule, which was later redesigned for the transport of people and is logically called Crew Dragon. The latter’s first commercial flight took place on November 15, and the four astronauts on board are still on the International Space Station. Yesterday, the gear-carrying capsule was a reworked version of the Crew Dragon used in the Demo 2 mission. Referred to as Dragon 2, it is specially designed for delivery and can hold 20% more charge than Dragon, including 50% more scientific material.

Dragon 2 carries enough, among other things, to conduct an experiment with drugs to treat Covid-19. It will automatically dock with the ISS on Monday. Then there will be two SpaceX capsules at the station, a great first for Elon Musk. This mission, called CRS-21, is SpaceX’s 21st refueling mission and the first under a new contract with NASA.

Here you can check the launch as well as the separation of the two floors and the return of the Falcon 9 carrier to Earth:

Falcon 9, reusable and reliable launcher

The start went well for the company that revolutionized space by developing reusable devices. This was the 100th successful flight of the Falcon 9 carrier and the 68th time it had successfully landed on the barge. Of course I still love you. The rocket deployed yesterday had been deployed three times before, and in total SpaceX managed to reuse its launch vehicles 43 times.

The future of SpaceX capsules therefore looks very promising: Another manned flight is already planned for March with the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on board. He will be the first European to travel in Elon Musk’s ship.