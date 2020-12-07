Apple Music available through Google Assistant speakers

Google is announcing the availability of Apple Music on speakers and screens that have the Google Assistant embedded in them. It is offered today in France, the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini are among the products with the Google Assistant that are eligible for Apple Music. According to Google, Apple’s music streaming service has more than 70 million songs in total. The price is € 9.99 / month for one person. There is also a family offer (6 people) for € 14.99 / month and a student offer for € 4.99 / month.

To enjoy this experience, you need to link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. It is also possible to set Apple Music as the default music player. Then just use your voice by calling the Google Assistant. “OK Google, play [nom de la musique] “Or” OK Google, play [nom de la playlist] “.

Google states that the Google Assistant can play any artist, music, album, or playlist. You can also play a song by genre, mood, or activity. On the other hand, you can play your favorite music. It is also possible to play a track on multiple Google Assistant devices at the same time. The voice command “OK Google, play music on all my speakers” is sufficient.