The US will no longer set a deadline for TikTok to reach an agreement

New episode in the saga between TikTok and the American authorities. While the United States forced the ByteDance-owned social network to reach an agreement on the pain of the ban from the territory before December 4, 2020, after that date, for good reason, ultimately nothing happened after that date. … According to a CNN reporter, the US government has finally decided not to impose a deadline on TikTok so that negotiations can proceed more openly.

USA relaxes time requirements

In August, Donald Trump promised that TikTok would be banned on American soil if it did not sell part of its activities to a US company within 45 days. A position that seemed fixed and final, but has finally become much more flexible over time. First with a first postponement of the deadline from September 20 to November 12, then with a second additional period of 15 days and finally with a final postponement, this time with the expiry of the deadline until December 4, 2020.

Only here … TikTok has not yet reached a final agreement with Walmart and Oracle, the deadline has largely been exceeded and yet the social network in the US is still fully accessible. Why ? Simply because the US government has decided to continue the current negotiations without imposing a new deadline on TikTok.

NEW: The US government will not extend the deadline for TikTok to search for a buyer on December 4th, nor will it attempt to enforce the order, according to a person familiar with the matter so that both sides can negotiate openly – ended Wise.

– Brian Fung (@b_fung) December 5, 2020

Negotiations between TikTok, Oracle, Walmart and the US government continue

Since the beginning of this affair, TikTok has always shown its goodwill to meet American requirements, despite extremely short, if not unrealizable lead times. The United States, for its part, maintained a firmer position, even if it meant provoking the social network.

Obviously, Donald Trump’s country finally seems to have decided to change its stance by showing more good faith on this matter too. The goal is clear: to extract the “threat factor” in order to give both parties time to find a favorable outcome for their now far advanced negotiations.

It remains to be seen whether these will be successful before January 20, 2021, the date of Joe Biden’s inauguration. With a new administration at the helm of the White House, the TikTok file in the US could very well be taking some unexpected twists and turns … To be continued.