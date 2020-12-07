Balenciaga reveals its latest collection in a video game

Here’s one approach that could make the competition smile and delight video game fans: a virtual fashion show. This is an experience that French label Balenciaga lends itself to for its latest collection. This experience was launched on December 6th and is called Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow.

The concept is simple: offer the internet user a virtual space to discover new products. It is all the more interesting that the brand not only created a showroom, but also built its own universe. Since this is the fall / winter collection 2021-2022, the future is presented according to Balenciaga.

After scrolling through the various protagonists, the internet user is sent into the future. The sobriety of the place inevitably contrasts with the brand’s usually surprising style. Progress is on a signposted route that leaves you unable to decide where to go. So we’ll be navigating through multiple rooms and then through multiple universes, with some surprises here and there, especially with ads around town. What is remarkable in this posterity designed by Balenciaga are the details that are brought into the universe. The design of motorcycles, for example, or the fact that a few drones fly in the streets of the city.

If the atmosphere is futuristic, the practice is a little less. Brands have always taken over the world of video games. Mercedes has had its cars in Mario Kart for many years. Others will even create their own game on Snapchat. Finally, some surf on current trends like Animal Crossing. If we’re still far from (but not so much) seeing shows from brands like Travis Scott’s at Fortnite, Wave, the studio behind this performance, wants to repeat that experience. And why not with Balenciaga.