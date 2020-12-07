Update 14.2.1 for HomePod and HomePod mini

Apple has just released Update 14.2.1 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. This is a small version with only improvements.

Update 14.2.1 “improves overall performance and stability” for HomePods and HomePod mini, according to Apple. There is no particular novelty in this version.

To download the update, open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Tap the house icon and navigate to Home Settings> Software Update. Version 14.2.1 for HomePod and HomePod mini is only 33.8 MB in size. If you don’t do anything, the speaker will automatically download and install the new version within the next few days.

In addition to firmware 14.2.1 for both HomePods, Apple recently released iOS 14.2.1. However, it’s only available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The other iPhones stay with iOS 14.2. Everyone will soon have the right to iOS 14.3. This version is currently in beta for developers and public testers.

Both HomePods are also entitled to firmware 14.3 in the next few days. Apple doesn’t give a specific release date yet. We don’t know yet what will be new.