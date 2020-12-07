A new Apple TV is announced?

Will Apple introduce a new Apple TV tomorrow or in the next few days? Some hope so, others even announce it. But it seems that this is an unfounded rumor.

It all started with a tweet from the LeaksApplePro account. He ensures that tomorrow a new Apple TV 4K with the A12Z chip will be announced with availability on Friday. Incidentally, he’s talking about 64 or 128 GB of storage space and the introduction of Apple Fitness +.

Apple TV:

4K (as I said HD is rip).

64/128 GB.

A12Z

Release on Tuesday.

Shipping on Friday.

Just a summary of what I said 3 days ago.

(Free Fitness Plus is Rip, but I still think it’ll go wrong).

Thank me later.

– LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) December 6, 2020

A recent memo from Apple actually indicated that a new product would be announced tomorrow. But if L0vetodream is to be believed, it won’t be a new Apple TV. He responded indirectly to the rumor with the words: “Perhaps Tim Cook himself did not know that Apple is bringing out a new Apple TV this year.” The leaker usually has good information about Apple products.

Despite everything, the iOS 14 code revealed a few months ago that a new Apple TV was in the works. Maybe Apple will come up with it later. The current model saw the light of day in 2017. Some want to upgrade.