With Hyperforce, Salesforce customers can choose their cloud

Salesforce has long offered its own cloud service. With the development of its activities and cloud computing, the company has shifted some of its data to leading services such as AWS, Azure or the Google cloud. With Hyperforce, Salesforce customers can also select and switch cloud providers.

All of this is managed from the customer’s personal space: Customer 360. Customer companies can choose and change the cloud of their choice, regardless of the region they are in. Hyperforce is currently being developed in India and Germany. A dozen other countries should join this list starting next year.

“Salesforce now offers customers both architectural and business flexibility. Nowadays, business flexibility is very important for CIOs and CTOs because when your business slows down you pay less and when it gets faster you can afford to pay more, ”explains an analyst at Constellation Research, Holger Müller.

“To put it simply, we’ve been working to bring Salesforce to public cloud infrastructures around the world,” said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce. If the mapping of the public cloud to AWS, Azure, and Google seems paradoxical to newbies, it is because the term does not have its usual usage related to government services. A private cloud is attached to a company that offers a service. A public cloud is therefore a solution outside of the structure that offers the service, here Salesforce with Azure, for example. “The pandemic requires SaaS providers to move their storage offerings in their own data centers to public clouds in order to be able to offer their customers both architectural and commercial elasticity,” explains Holger Mueller.

In order for customers to choose their cloud, Hyperforce had to rebuild Salesforce systems to make them backward compatible. The aim is not to hinder the functioning of technologies that have already been purchased. “For you developers, this is the most remarkable thing. It’s 100% backwards compatible, your applications work without changes and you automatically benefit from it, ”confirms Bret Taylor.

Announced the day after the acquisition of Slack on December 2, 2020, Hyperforce will be available in 2021.