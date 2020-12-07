Apple Books Publishers want 15% commission

App developers will soon find that the App Store commission drops from 30% to 15%. This applies to those who have sales of less than a million dollars a year. It’s fine for them, but others want to be in the same boat. This is especially true for book publishers using Apple’s application.

The Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) represents more than 3,600 independent US publishers and would also like to qualify for Apple’s 15% commission on books. As a reminder, Apple has a service called Apple Books that you can use to buy and read books. The 30% commission insists and no 15% cut has been announced. It must be said that it is mainly the developers who have made their voices heard over the past few months.

The IBPA is therefore asking Apple to charge book publishers a commission of 15% instead of 30%. The organization explains:

Global technology companies like Apple have great power over independent developers by controlling software and hardware platforms. While tech giants have seen their revenue and profits grow billions of dollars each year, independent developers have been marginalized by the same platforms whose algorithms and payments favor established brands and superstars.

40% of IBPA members had an income below $ 5,000 in 2019. 70% said it was under $ 100,000. “Apple can play an important role in leveling the playing field for independent developers in uncertain times,” said the IBPA.