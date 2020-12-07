Now, with Google, you can contribute to Street View

An update of the Street View application to Android now allows every user to make a contribution to Google’s virtual navigation service, the company announced on its blog. Whether on foot or by car, users only need a smartphone to participate.

How can I contribute to Street View?

To contribute to Street View, users will need to use the new Linked Photos (or “Linked Photos” in French) feature available in the Virtual Navigation Service application. Google explains that this tool allows users to “capture a series of connected images” while traveling.

In the same category

Divalto, the complete CRM that enables sales reps to maximize their sales performance

Once the photos have been taken and published, Mountain View will take care of cropping them correctly and finishing them off. They’ll then be placed in the right place on Google Maps so that Street View can show them exactly where they were taken. In addition, the faces and license plates of the vehicles are automatically encrypted onto the images taken by the users.

Finally, note that this new feature is based on ARCore, an augmented reality technology developed by Google that is specifically used for the Live View feature. A smartphone compatible with this technology must therefore be used to contribute to Street View.

Google wants to map the most distant places

Since its inception, Street View has collected more than 170 billion images, which together equates to more than 16 million kilometers traveled. However, Google confirms this: “There are still many regions in the world that have not been mapped.” By giving its users the opportunity to contribute to its virtual navigation service, the Mountain View giant offers itself privileged (and free) access to its areas where it has not yet been able to pass.

However, currently only users in Toronto (Canada), New York, Austin (USA), Nigeria, Indonesia and Costa Rica can access this functionality, which is still in the test phase. However, Google promises that it should be quickly expanded to other geographic areas.