Divalto, the complete CRM that enables sales reps to maximize their sales performance

Traveling salespeople have had a difficult year. However, always and for years to come, they need to be equipped, equipped and supported with the best technological solutions in order to maximize their commercial performance.

Divalto is a management software publisher (CRM & ERP) for ambitious SMEs and mid-caps. In order to equip the fleets of the field service employees as best as possible, the solution has a strong argument: With your mobile application you can also work without a connection.

To better understand the role CRM plays today, how salespeople deal with the Covid-19 crisis and how the right tool can really help salespeople, Le Siècle Digital met Christian Dhinaut, CRM product director at Divalto.

An extraordinary and difficult time for field workers

Selling in 2020, a complicated task

Certain professions will die at the end of 2020, especially tourism, hotel and catering or event professionals. However, we often forget that traveling salespeople who are used to walking the streets every day to visit their customers and prospects are also affected by the crisis.

This is exactly what Christian Dhinaut points out: “At the moment, salespeople who are usually on site don’t see their customers too often. So we need to figure out how to optimize their time so they can continue to serve their customers and their business. What are you doing in the meantime? Do you call your customers? Are you optimizing your strategy? “

The salespeople serving companies affected by the constraints of the crisis have often been put on short-time work and all projects take longer to validate if they are not simply abandoned.

On the other hand, CRM device projects exploded at the time of the first containment. More and more e-commerce is also required, with a coupling between the CRM and the e-commerce module. Divalto enables this integration with third party software.

According to the CRM product director, the most important change since the health situation began is again that sales reps have to travel a lot less and work efficiently from home.

In fact, it is not difficult to imagine that in the countryside with a bad connection it is very difficult to work properly remotely. With Divalto, sales reps can easily work offline and synchronize from time to time. The seller then becomes a prescriber.

Telesales are also gaining momentum at the same time. Seated salespeople receive orders and enter them into the software.

CRM and ERP go far beyond the use of salespeople

CRM is initially a tool for sales, but it is also increasingly used by marketing, which relies on implementing targeted measures as well as upselling and cross-selling. The interviewee recalled: “The better we know what consumers are buying, what they are buying and what they are not buying, the better we can publish information about products. The analyzes make it possible to understand customers: why buy one or the other product or, on the contrary, not buy the product. “

In addition to CRM, Divalto also offers an ERP system that corporate customers can use to manage the entire supply chain, which is particularly important for Click & Collect, which is very popular today.

Finally, it’s important not to forget to incorporate management and alignment into business processes through CRM. The solution also provides dashboards and useful indicators to give everyone the vision they need.

What is the best way to equip the sales rep to make their life easier?

The best way to support the local seller

Christian Dhinaut remembers with nostalgia: “Before the pandemic, we communicated a lot about how we could best support the local seller. This is obviously no longer the case today. The on-site sales representative is often far away from the headquarters and does not have all the information. The software is used to query the management tool and retrieve all the necessary data: accounting, inventory, customer service, etc.). “

The sales discourse has changed in order to adapt to the global situation and thus to the current needs of sellers. In normal times, the brand always had a strong value proposition: “They have salespeople in the field who mostly only have a laptop or paper, they are not equipped with a suitable CRM. on the ground. We offer you exactly what you need. “

However, if this problem has not been a priority for several months, it will recur once the sales reps hit the streets like they did before.

A continuously enriched solution that has proven itself

Divalto’s CRM has the specialty of being a personalized CRM in SaaS as well. Around a hundred resellers adapt the software to the needs of the customer. “We must never forget that not all companies have the same expectations, depending on their activity, size and goals.”

One thing is certain: Divalto offers a CRM with a strong business focus. “We have developed as many useful functions as possible to make life easier for the seller. For example, if the customer cancels the appointment at the last minute, it can be determined with one click which other customer in the region can be visited, taking into account the last visit of this customer. “

CRM is therefore responsive to the problems that sellers face on a daily basis.

The Quality Sheet Index is one of the most recently added features. It enables the sales rep to get a clear and precise vision of their CRM. This index calculates the completion rate of a file in CRM and assigns it a rating of 10 for each customer based on the amount of information entered: contact, workforce, etc. This current functionality is continuously expanded, especially recently, by adding, for example, LinkedIn Account of the customer is added.

In times of crisis, preparation for recovery is essential. It is a key condition for a rest at the hats of the wheels. Sales reps are on the go when they’re on the go, and their companies equip them with the tools they need quickly. Divalto is there for you.

