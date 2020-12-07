Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak lifts the veil on his new project

45 years ago, Steve Wozniak was with Steve Jobs to bring Apple to market. In 1976, the two men worked in Steve Jobs ‘parents’ garage at one of the largest companies in the world. Today Wozniak presents his new project: Efforce.

Steve Wozniak starts a platform to invest in ecological projects

The former companion of Steve Jobs presents his new company in the field of green technologies. Wozniak has been working under the radar on Efforce for almost a year. According to him, there is a real market among entrepreneurs or industrial property owners who want to finance “green” projects. Efforce is a platform that should enable everyone to participate in and benefit from global projects aimed at improving energy efficiency. Objective: To reverse the global warming we are currently experiencing, according to the company.

The company’s press release states: “Investors can get involved in energy efficiency projects by buying symbolic projects. Thanks to the blockchain, a smart contract distributes the resulting savings based on consumption / savings data to token holders and companies without intermediaries. “Steve Wozniak claims:” Energy consumption and CO2 emissions around the world have increased exponentially, with extreme consequences for our environment. “

Objective: fight against global warming

According to him, we can still improve our energy footprint and reduce our energy consumption without actually changing our habits. The cryptocurrency created on this occasion is called WOZX. It is already possible to buy tokens on HBTC, a marketplace for decentralized currencies. Specifically, Steve Wozniak and Efforce would like to enable business owners to register their energy project on the Internet and receive funding from investors all over the world.

This is a great way to give companies more liquidity to develop other “essential” projects like hiring or building infrastructure. Steve Wozniak’s participation in Apple’s development should enable him to gain the trust of investors and future users. The last time we heard from Steve Wozniak was in 2018 when the American joined the #deletefacebook movement by deleting his Facebook account. At the time, he said, “Facebook’s profits are based on user information, but users don’t make profits.”