Developers can register now to take advantage of the 15% discounted tax

In a blog post, Apple provided developers with new information that drives 15% more sales in the App Store. You can already sign up for the App Store Small Business program. Program.

Registration open

The 30% commission charged by Apple on all in-app purchases of applications in the App Store is a real point of contention and the Apple brand has transformed many companies as a result. . Apple justified this amount by the quality of its business as well as the security of the applications and still decided on a concession. The Cupertino company announced in November that developers earning less than $ 1 million a year would be taxed at 15% instead of 30%. Last week the apple brand finally started for those affected:

“Registration for the new App Store Small Business program is now open to accelerate innovation and move your small business forward. This program, which offers a reduced 15% commission rate on paid apps and in-app purchases, allows you to invest more resources in your business to keep building great apps. The vast majority of app store developers selling digital goods and services are eligible – just fill out a short registration form. “

Which modalities?

Apple also took the opportunity to indicate the terms and conditions for developers who will benefit from this reduced tax. Here you are :

Existing developers who earned up to $ 1 million for all of their apps in 2020, as well as new App Store developers, can benefit from the program and the reduced commission. If a participating developer exceeds the $ 1 million threshold, the standard commission rate applies for the remainder of the year. If a developer’s profit falls below the $ 1 million threshold in a subsequent calendar year, they may re-qualify for the 15% commission the following year. Developers must identify all associated developer accounts to determine eligibility for income.

The company also clarified that developers already enrolled in the Apple Developer Program will have until December 18 to join the App Store Small Business Program and that they will benefit from the reduced tax starting January 1. 2021. If you do it too late, you have to wait 15 days for it. For new developers, “future earnings will be adjusted after registration is approved.”

