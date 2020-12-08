The new European digital plan: what are we talking about?

In a few weeks, the European Union should officially present its so-called “legislative package” to regulate the internal market for digital services. In times of the COVID-19 crisis there is more and more talk about Europe’s digital strategy: the regulation of artificial intelligence in preparation, the digital currency of the central bank in consultation … Digital platforms and the economy are no exception.

On the contrary, they have been of great importance since the beginning of the pandemic. The rate of use of social networks for information has reached record highs. The daily use of digital tools has increased with the implementation of “remote” and “online” solutions for our usual activities that have become impractical for health reasons. If the way we communicate, buy, or inform had seen immense changes as early as the 2000s, the era of the coronavirus definitely caused the death knell for digital disruption.

For companies, one of the consequences of the crisis, along with record unemployment and mass standstills, has been a dramatic increase in the use of digital technologies. Protecting the health of customers and employees by providing virtual interactions includes applications such as groceries, grocery shipping, e-commerce and video conferencing services. 1 million EU companies already offer goods and services via online platforms. In addition, more than 50% of SMEs selling through marketplaces mainly sell within the EU.

In addition, the search for terms such as “contactless” increased by 7 between November and April 2020. The same applies to the increasingly digitized measures taken by companies that are geared towards new problems relating to the health and safety of customers. Although these new services, technologies and business models have opened up many opportunities to Europeans’ daily lives, they have created new risks and exposed them to a new range of illegal products, activities and content.

In addition, this trend towards “digitization” could raise fundamental problems in terms of equity and easy entry into the European internal market, especially for small businesses. Large groups like Google, Amazon or Apple exert an unprecedented influence on the digital ecosystem. With their circular monopoly, the major online platforms make it more complicated and essential to build a Europe that fosters innovation and the competitiveness of its online services.

To this end, the European Commission needs to present its new legislation, two key pieces of legislation, the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Market Act (DMA), designed to modernize the regulation of the Internet and its platforms.

This is the opportunity for the EU to position itself and to follow the contours of regulation of the Internet for years to come. The opportunity to do this meticulously, conscientiously and in an enlightened manner in order to prevent an innovative and protective framework from becoming a new threat to rights and freedoms on the Internet. “Before such rules are established, it is important to ensure that they do not have a negative impact on consumers and innovation,” said Isabelle de Silva, President of the French Competition Authority. .

And these rules are not left in a vacuum: until September 2020, the Commission held a two-month public consultation to support the analysis and evidence-gathering work that helped identify the priorities of EU action. As with the current consultation on the digital euro, all European citizens and organizations have been invited to contribute.

Why such regulations here and now?

Simply because there is a great need. The legal framework for digital services has remained unchanged since the adoption of the E-Commerce (or “e-commerce”) Directive in 2000. Since then, this legislation has been the cornerstone of the regulation of digital services that exist worldwide. European Union, but it is out of date today. The official page on DSA and DMA states: “The European internal market therefore needs a modern legal framework to guarantee the safety of online users and to enable the development of innovative digital companies (…).”

There is a great need for it, also for the blatant reason that the internet and the digital ecosystem in Europe have been dominated by a handful of colossal companies for some time. It is often spoken by the acronym GAFAM for Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft. Only 5 companies are named, most of which are barely 20 years old and each of which (with the exception of Facebook) has a capitalization of over $ 1,000 billion.

A few figures illustrate their monopoly: Google alone concentrates more than 90% of search queries on the Internet worldwide. YouTube is used much more than television: more than a billion hours of videos are viewed online every day. Facebook had more than 2.7 billion monthly active users in October 2020: twice as many as Africa.

In theory, no problem if these companies don’t suppress their competition and rely on trading in the personal data of their users. We now know that many unfair practices are commonplace on major online platforms. Google would therefore give more prominence to the results of its shopping tab, just like Amazon, which would use the data from third parties using its services for the benefit of its own products.

“In many cases, the digital space is a lawless area,” said Le Monde Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, last October. It will therefore be a question for Europe to regain control of the “structuring platforms” also known as gatekeepers (the guardians of the monopolies they enjoy).

An attempt to monitor platforms and social networks

Legislation and Hate Online

“The driver of the DSA is simple: what is authorized offline must be online, what is prohibited offline must be online. Whether it’s counterfeiting, anti-Semitism, child pornography, death threats or selling drugs, all illegal content must be removed. Hateful content, the intensification of verbal and physical violence as well as disinformation must be identified as such and treated accordingly, ”explained Thierry Breton in his interview with Le Monde.

This is the first pillar of the legislative “package” that the Commission will soon unveil: defining the responsibility of digital platforms towards users, protecting their rights and their safety, ensuring that online platforms behave responsibly to protect users. Core values.

Current European policy consists only of a voluntary “code of conduct” implemented with the social networks themselves. The digital services law could help make platforms more accountable in the fight against online hatred. However, it will not fall back on the principle of the “passive host” laid down in the e-commerce directive.

Currently, social networks are restricted by certain basic rules, such as the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. These United Nations principles aim to strengthen the application of fundamental rights by companies that have primary responsibility. As transnational, content platforms such as social networks raise the question of responsibility for their publications and the limits of the legislation to be applied on the Internet, which by nature has none.

In the case of Europe, it regularly fights against social networks, which are accused of lack of effort in the fight to moderate content. For example, in 2019 the EU Court of Justice ruled that if one of the national courts in Europe ruled that the content in question was defamatory or illegal, they could be forced to block content worldwide. However, to prevent every case from going to court, the DSA should provide networks with “funding commitments” and transparency so that they can react quickly to the emergence of illegal content. Fines are provided for the stubborn.

Regarding terrorist content, a text negotiated since 2019 should complete the DSA and DMA by requiring their withdrawal within an hour. A commitment much more ambitious than the Avia law proposed in France but censored by the Constitutional Council, on which the assassination of Samuel Paty revived the debate.

Guarantee competition and innovation

Despite the numerous leaks on the Internet and other hypotheses about the exact content of future legislation, this remains unknown to us. By and large, these would be obligations and prohibitions, e.g. For example, forcing data to be exchanged with competing companies, prohibiting the pre-installation of applications from major platforms on smartphones or even making it easier to uninstall them.

The EU had already unveiled its plan for a GAFA tax that aims to offset the benefits of the digital giants under the future Digital Services Act (DSA). Thierry Breton stated: “The DSA should allow us to organize and regulate the information space where many activities take place. It’s all of this digital space that the GAFAs are very important elements in, but it’s not just them. “

In order to target these “big platforms” or “gatekeepers”, a report by the Center for Regulation in Europe (Le Cerre) suggests some features that the European Commission should address. First, the size of the platform, which can be defined by the number of users and their time. Then the place in the market that can be understood by the presence or absence of alternatives to the service provided. Added to this are the criteria of long-term market power and a possible “orchestration of an ecosystem”, which corresponds to the possible presence in several markets (Google is positioned on applications with which the retail sector is active, Google Shopping, search engines, etc.). These ex-ante rules, directed at the platforms, would form the second pillar of the package and aim to set the rules of the game for competition in the European market.

“The initiative should ensure that these platforms behave fairly and can be challenged by new entrants and existing competitors so that consumers have the greatest choice and the single market remains competitive and open to innovation,” according to the website dedicated to the project. This means keeping markets open and non-discriminatory to promote a data-based economy.

On the way to a digital, political, but transparent Europe

These actions will take place within the broad framework of the European digital strategy. At the same time, the Union, which specifically wants to switch to digital with its regulation of data management, is running a pilot project on algorithmic transparency and should offer rules for the transparency of political advertising. “We are convinced that people need to know why they see an advertisement, who paid for it, how much and which microtargeting criteria were used,” said EU Commissioner Vera Jourova at a press conference.

Without banning micro-targeting, the regulatory authorities want to equip themselves with transparent media and digital structures before the European Parliament elections in May 2024. With reference to the Cambridge Analytica scandal or the Brexit referendum, Europe wants to prevent abuse through disinformation, the use of artificial intelligence and advertising on platforms.