Warner Bros. chooses streaming for 2021

This should become the rule in the next few years. Warner Bros. has just announced that all films slated to hit theaters in 2021 will be released simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming platform. A strategy to attract new users at a time in history when cinemas are clearly deserted …

Warner Bros. films are set to be released on HBO Max in 2021

The major streaming platforms have benefited from the sudden drop in admissions for several months … Warner Bros. knows, and that’s why the studio announced last month that “Wonder Woman 1984” would be released simultaneously on HBO Max and in American theaters. Today the company goes even further, stating that all the films scheduled for 2021 will suffer the same fate. It’s a strategy that Disney also decided a few weeks ago: to bet everything on streaming. In particular, we witnessed the release of the film Mulan on Disney + and the future Pixar Soul will also be released on the streaming platform.

On the Warner Bros page, here are the movies that are affected: “Godzilla vs. Kong “,” Mortal Kombat “,” In the Heights “,” Space Jam “: A New Legacy”, “The Suicide Squad”, “Dune”, the prequel of “Sopranos”, “The Many Saints of Newark” and ” The matrix 4 ”. Warner Bros. also clarified that early release dates could change. All of these films are therefore available for one month at no additional cost in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max. Which will surely encourage new users to join the platform.

In the same category

Netflix is ​​relying on Asia to fuel its growth

The film industry has no choice

While much of the filming stopped at the beginning of the pandemic as the health crisis spread, the studios found that they could no longer afford to put off things indefinitely. Filming continued under particularly complicated conditions. The Warner Bros. announcement is a real change for this industry. While the move only covers movie releases slated for 2021, it could nonetheless make lasting changes in the world of cinema.

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, said, “After reviewing all of the options available and the likely state of film broadcasting through 2021, we concluded that this is the best way for WarnerMedia’s film activity to navigate the US next 12 months. More importantly, we want to offer consumers 17 remarkable films year round so that they can choose and decide how to enjoy those films. “