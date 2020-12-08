Like Apple, Samsung will sell its Galaxy S21 without a charger

Apple sells its iPhone 12 without a charger or headphones (except in France due to the law). Samsung was quick to ridicule this choice after announcing the new iPhones in October. Now Samsung wants to sell its Galaxy S21 without a charger or headphones.

ANATEL, the Brazilian agency that certifies the products, has given the green light for the Galaxy S21. Documentation says Samsung will not include a charger or headphones in the packaging of its Galaxy S21. This applies to both the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 + and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Apple said in October that it made the decision for the good of the environment. Will Samsung have the same reasoning? Perhaps. In the meantime, it is certain that his comment from two months ago has aged a lot.

As a reminder, Samsung posted a message on Facebook to poke fun at the lack of the charger with the iPhone 12. She was accompanied by a photo of a power adapter labeled “Included with Your Galaxy”. And how surprisingly, Samsung has now deleted its post. But here it is below:

If we are to believe the rumors, Samsung will present and market its Galaxy S21 in January 2021. It’s earlier than usual. The group usually unveils their new galaxy in late February.