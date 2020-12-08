The AirPods Studio Headphones released by Apple today?

A last minute rumor has it that Apple will be announcing its AirPods Studio headset today. We already know that there will usually be a new Apple product this afternoon after a memo.

If we are to believe AppleTrack, today Apple will be unveiling its AirPods Studio. However, the information should be absorbed with a grain of salt. In fact, the website does not have a particular reputation for exclusive information. Despite everything, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is no longer being presented, is reinforcing a presentation a little today.

The reporter tweeted articles published April through April and October. In his post, he notes that Apple has always planned to announce its AirPods Studio headset. Should we understand that an announcement from Apple is imminent?

Read our stories about the Apple headphones that have long been in development in April: https://t.co/IN5Yy7aDGI and in October https://t.co/cONNugsahk “Apple is still planning to announce high-end – Noise – Cancel over-ear headphones. “

– Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 7, 2020

There is also an earlier tweet from L0vetodream. The leaker had spoken of a surprise from Apple for Christmas. He hadn’t said what the surprise in question would be. However, he had said it would be “good for winter”.

The beta version of iOS 14.3 hides an icon of a headset that could be AirPods Studio. As we know that the final version of the update will be released, we can expect the headset to be presented soon. Reply in a couple of hours.

The icon in the beta of iOS 14.3