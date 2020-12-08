The creator of Black Mirror is preparing a documentary parody for 2020

The year 2020 will forever be marked in people’s minds: global pandemic, terrorist attacks, police violence, imprisonment, political crises, plane crashes, deaths of famous people, explosions … a scientific chaos that obviously inspired Charlie Brooker, the creator of the dystopian “Black Mirror” series. On Twitter, the man revealed the teaser for his next parody documentary, the main theme of which is 2020.

Death by 2020, the next mockumentary from the creator of Black Mirror

If Charlie Brooker enjoys imagining the worst deviations in technology in his anthology series Black Mirror, it is certain that even he would have had difficulty predicting a year like the one we have just witnessed. To pay tribute to the major events of 2020 (and also because it is better to laugh than cry), the screenwriter decided to create a mock documentary entitled “Death By 2020” (which translates in French as “Death By 2020.” “) And is broadcast on Netflix.

A first teaser was also published by the platform, but unfortunately doesn’t leave much evidence of the content of the fake documentary.

The comedy event you will never forget, from the year you * really * don’t want to remember. Death by 2020 – from the makers of Black Mirror – is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/g4LsepA45d

A five-star cast

What this teaser tells us, however, are the names of the actors who play in “Death to 2020”. A five-star cast consisting of Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan and Samson Kayo.

In an interview with Vulture, Hugh Grant elaborated on his role in “Death to 2020”: “Charlie Brooker wrote a parody documentary in 2020. It’s for Netflix and I’m there. Plays a historian who looks at the highlights of the year I’m disgusting there! You will enjoy my wig. ”Something that piques our curiosity, but also something that helps us patiently solve our problems until the sixth season of Black Mirror is released, which unfortunately is not ready to see the light of day.

Recall that Charlie Brooker confided in an interview with Radio Times earlier this year, “To be honest, I don’t see right now who would like to see stories about companies in the process of collapse. So I’m not working on any new Black Mirror episodes at all. I’d rather find my sense of humor. All of a sudden I am writing scripts to make myself laugh. “He said it, he did it.