Apple TV +: full box for Mariah Carey and her Christmas program

Mariah Carey’s special Christmas program has been available on Apple TV + for a few days and is a success. It is currently the most watched program in over 100 countries on Apple’s streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The availability of Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special on Apple TV + was boosted by the song Oh Santa! with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. It was number 1 on Apple Music in the world when it was released. Another music has conquered this place on a global level. Mariah Carey can smile because it’s … one of her music. Just before Christmas, his song All I Want for Christmas Is You is a hit. In France, oh Santa! is 17th. All I want for Christmas is that you are not up yet.

The guests of Mariah Carey’s special Christmas program are:

Tiffany Haddisch Billy Eichner Ariana Grande Jennifer Hudson Snoop Dogg Jermaine Dupri Misty Copeland The peanut gang Mykal-Michelle Harris Roc & Roe

Apple TV + has been offering the program since last Friday. Part of the success can be explained by fans of Ariana Grande, in addition to those of Mariah Carey. You are very active on social media and invite everyone to check out the program. To see if this doesn’t give Apple any ideas for the future.