Chrome blocks bad practice IAC extensions

On Sunday, December 6th, 2020, the Wall Street Journal received documents announcing the removal of many Chrome extensions from the IAC group. Google claims to be violating the extension rules.

Google is generally not used to putting the spotlight on a certain bad actor. Usually, expansion distances are announced in batches. Usually, however, Mountain View does not deal with such a company, since it is the InterActive Corp (IAC) group. He is the head of a conglomerate of companies such as Vimeo, Tinder, Hotwire. It has also invested in big names like TripAdvisor, Zomato, and even Expedia.

In the same category

Divalto, the complete CRM that enables sales reps to maximize their sales performance

“We are still in discussions with IAC about Chrome Web Store policies and have already removed some of their extensions for violating our policies,” said a Google spokesman. If the company still “has not made a decision about IAC’s status in business,” the ramifications for the conglomerate could be dire.

Google accuses him of misleading practices, with extensions that do not keep their promises. Worse, they would result in more ads being added to the user’s browsing experience. On the flip side, some would change the user’s default settings to install a different search engine. “The IAC business model seems to be based almost entirely on unintentional installations,” says the review of the Chrome teams. Practices that are clearly inconsistent with company rules and that recommended “immediate removal and deactivation” of the extensions in question. In the documents that the WSJ was able to read, we learn that other extensions were removed earlier this year.

While there are numerous and obvious breaches of the expansion rules, Google is in a difficult position for a number of reasons. The first is that IAC is a longtime partner of the giant. The conglomerate represents hundreds of millions of dollars in cash flow. The second concerns Google’s legal issues, which are currently in antitrust proceedings. It could be criticized for engaging in anti-competitive practices that would not give it good press.

“Google took hundreds of millions of dollars from us to promote and sell these products on the Chrome Store. There is nothing new here – Google has used its position to reduce our browser activity to the last tiny corner of the Internet that it is now trying to suppress, ”said Valerie Combs, spokeswoman for IAC.

Arguments to be faced with the facts in Google audits. However, such practices bring us back to a web of the 2000s where the slightest expansion changed our attitudes by imposing different and diverse search engines on us. We better understand why Google Chrome is further tightening the rules for publishing extensions.