5 Industry Uses of Commercial Drones

Drones, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), are basically flying robots equipped with sensors and GPS that can be controlled remotely. They were first used in the 1800s as military weapons in the form of balloons carrying explosives. Eventually, they evolved into military drones deploying missiles. In 2006, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued its first commercial drone permit. Four years later, the “golden age” of drones began.

Modern Drone Technology

From being a $4.4B industry two years ago, the drone services market is projected to reach $63.6B by 2025. Drones are becoming increasingly popular across different sectors and for different uses — from surveillance and logistics, to climate science and filmmaking. They’ve also become very accessible, due to the sheer amount of drones and accessories now available on the consumer market from brands like DJI and Parrot. As more and more people and institutions begin to see the benefits that drones can provide, this adoption is only set to grow in the coming years.

Using drones for recreational purposes currently has very few regulations, while business purposes require owners to pass an FAA test and obtain a certification. Soon, drones will require hardware so that they can be easily detected by air traffic control, law enforcement, and other regulatory agencies. Despite regulatory hurdles, there are several industries that take advantage of commercial drones to make a positive impact to society.

Drones for Search and Rescue

When drones started to adopt thermal imaging cameras, they became useful in identifying victims the human eye couldn’t. In 2017, Land Rover and the Austrian Red Cross launched “Project Hero,” aiming to save lives using a special operations vehicle with a thermal imaging drone mounted on its roof. It has an integrated landing system for the drone to return and securely land on the roof even while moving. The Delft University of Technology has also started testing an ambulance drone that can deliver defibrillators on demand. With such innovations, drones are expected to significantly increase survival rates in emergency response situations around the world.

Drones for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Prevention

Drones have also been useful in natural disasters, specifically in assessing damage and delivery aid. They were even used to restore power to areas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Drones have been helpful in preventing disasters as well. Thermal imaging drones can detect abnormal forest temperatures so that experts can identify areas prone to forest fires, and sometimes even identify them minutes before they start.

Drones for Healthcare

Indeed, drones have greatly contributed in delivering medical supplies, especially when drugs, blood, and medical technology are in urgent need. In 2018, WakeMed Health and Hospital and the North Carolina’s department of transportation collaborated to test drones in delivering medical packages between hospital buildings. This year, during the pandemic, Walmart has partnered with Flytrex and Zipline in using drones to deliver food and medical devices. The supermarket giant’s third drone delivery partnership is about to start soon, this time for delivering COVID-19 test kits to homes.

Drones for Conservation

Conservationists have started adopting drones to protect and study the environment as well. Geospatial imaging drones are being used to monitor the health of endangered animals, and to protect them from poachers. Drones have also been used for researching different ecosystems. For instance, the Ocean Alliance used DJI’s Snotbot drone to collect mucus samples from whales for marine research.

Drones for Waste Management

Cleaning oceans is another way drones have been helpful. RanMarine is an example of a marine drone used for collecting waste in ports and harbors. Meanwhile, researchers from the University of Coimbra have been testing aerial drones for collecting waste on beaches, thanks to their mapping features. RedZone Robotics has also played a role in wastewater management, by inspecting underground infrastructure and gathering data.

Drones have indeed come a long way — from being used by the military, to preserving life. These flying robots may have been around for a long time now, but they still have a long way to go in their evolution.