Brought to life: Two areas: Draw your hero and go on an adventure (App Store version)

The Drawn to Life franchise was originally developed for touch (then Pen and DS) and is entitled to its second iteration on mobile. Brought to life: two areas (App Store link – 4.49 euros – iPhone / iPad) from the renowned Studio 505 Games puts the player back in the role of the creator of the world … or rather the hero. A new tool that can increase the creative abilities of the youngest players tenfold has made it possible to create tons of small playable characters. We can also change the “typical” animations of the characters, unlock additional stickers, etc.

Aside from this particularly advanced aspect of character creation, Drawn to Life: Two Realms remains an action platformer shaped by a great ladle of adventure. The cute Raposa are back and new key characters appear. “Travel between the towns of Raposa and Human to find out what’s behind the shadows and save Mike and his friends.” “So much for the playing field, which in turn is primarily intended for the youngest players (or adults who have kept their child’s soul). Finally, note the creation of 50 new tracks from the franchise’s original composer.